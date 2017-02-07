The City of Thunder Bay is inviting all citizens to spend some time outside experiencing the best of winter at SnowDay on the Waterfront, set for Family Day, Monday, February 20, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

"SnowDay has a variety of winter art and recreation activities that are free for the community to come and explore," said Ash Young, the city's cultural development and events supervisor.

"The snow sculptures are at the heart of SnowDay. This year, we're pleased to have eight teams carving all weekend. Each team brings a unique vision of this year's theme, Canada 150. Be sure to come down and vote for your favourite for the People's Choice Award."

Highlights of the SnowDay 2017 program include:

· An all ages Rail Jam Competition organized by Loch Lomond Ski Area

Snowboarding for the little ones at Snowboard Ontario's Riglet Park · Snowshoeing, kicksledding, and other winter sports

Food and beverages will be available onsite including the annual Chili Cook-Off in support of Empty Bowls Caring Hearts featuring chili from local restaurants to taste and cast your vote for Thunder Bay's Favourite Chili.

Food and beverages will be available onsite including the annual Chili Cook-Off in support of Empty Bowls Caring Hearts featuring chili from local restaurants to taste and cast your vote for Thunder Bay's Favourite Chili.