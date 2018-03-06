Thunder Bay's annual Sleeping Giant Loppet cross-country ski races were another success, with hundreds of competitors and good trail conditions, the coordinator said.

"It went fantastic," Peter Gallagher, Loppet coordinator, said of Saturday's event. "It was a beautiful day."

"That 30 centimetres of snow we had the weekend before made for fantastic trail conditions, and the weather was beautiful to ski in."

About 800 people competed in the Loppet, which takes place at Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, Galagher said. That's about on par with the last few years, he said.

Skiers from across North America

"It's fantastic to see people come from all over North America," he said. "We had a gentleman from Oregon that's just retired and taking up cross-country skiing, and wanted to see North America. So he picks different races."

"We had a guy from Texas come as well," Gallagher said, adding skiers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, and across Northwestern Ontario and Manitoba also competed.

There are several events during the Loppet, with skiers competing in eight, 20, 35, or 50 kilometre races. Full results are available on the Loppet's website.

This year's Loppet was the 41st-annual event, Gallagher said.

"Thunder Bay has a great Nordic tradition, with lots of people from Finland, and lots of people from Sweden and Norway in this area," he said. "When you have an event that last for 41 years, people use it ... as a measuring stick as to how well their ski season has gone."

"It's just a great family event."