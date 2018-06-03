Sleeping Giant brewery wins bronze in annual national brewing contest

Sleeping Giant Brewing Company in Thunder Bay, Ont., is celebrating a recent award after taking home a bronze at the 16th annual Canadian Brewing Awards and Conference in Halifax.

A total of 55 categories were judged, and the entries came from all over the country.

Sleeping Giant was recognized for their newest flagship beer, Mr. Canoehead, which earned a bronze in the North American Style Amber/Red Ale category.

One of the newest beers from the Sleeping Giant brewery in Thunder Bay just picked up a bronze in a national brewing contest. We chat with one of the owners, and find out why Mr. Canoehead is now paddling west too. 8:24

This is the second time the company has won a Canadian Brewing Award.