A provincial park that sits off the shores of Terrace Bay could see some improvements for future visitors.

Slate Islands Provincial Park, which is home to one of the largest herds of woodland caribou in Ontario and accessible only by boat, is moving its management plan forward.

Allison Dennis, Slate Islands' park superintendent, said improvements would include fire pits, and privies, and in the long-term, some permanent shelters.

"We are going to be installing three three-sided shelters. [They] are being considered to provide emergency shelter to park visitors at three of the park's primary access zones," Dennis said.

Dennis said Ontario Parks will also create some features for emergencies.

The development will take place after the provincial government completes a review of the plan, something Dennis encourages people to comment on.

