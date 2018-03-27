It's one of the most exciting sports to watch on snow. And ski cross could soon make its way to two ski hills in Thunder Bay. Jeff Walters says the potential is real. 7:14

The ski season may be winding down in Thunder Bay, Ont., but skiers and snowboarders could look forward to some new features on local ski hills next season.

Loch Lomond and Mount Baldy Ski Areas are both looking to offer a ski-cross course, and hope to attract some competitions to local hills.

"By creating these cross environments and introducing young athletes, it's probably one of the neatest environments that keep kids just wanting to come back," said Jim Hemlin, a Commissioner for Ski-Cross with Alpine Canada, and also the Chief Operating Officer of Calabogie Peaks, a ski area in eastern Ontario.

Hemlin said Thunder Bay's two hills have great terrain, slope pitch, and lots of room to create a ski-cross course.

"All levels of athletes can compete in it. Ski-cross is not about speed. It's about technical skiing. So, having proper slope angle so they're not going fast minimizes injury. So, the types of environments here in Thunder Bay, they've got it all."

"Certainly with the proper build, they could be hosting some very high quality events."

Interest at Loch Lomond, Mount Baldy

The two ski areas in Thunder Bay told CBC News the addition of the course could bring new skiers into the sport, and also help bring new events into the city.

"The ski community, we've been watching some really significant positive growing trends over the last couple seasons," said Jason Gerry, the general manager at Loch Lomond Ski Area.

"So, as we start to see those youth level programs develop, this would be another opportunity for us to add a great future for some of the youth of the city to become, or giving them another avenue to grow in different sports."

Kristof Kardas, the owner of Mount Baldy said his area could start work on the course this summer, and have it ready for next season.

"Something like this is going to add to our whole new program and revitalizing (the industry). With the two hills, and the two young owners, we have a lot of spirit, and we want to see new events come to Thunder Bay."

"This is a stepping stone for the race program, the freestyle program, something that they actually see this on TV, where athletes in Canada are doing so well right now, something we can offer them in Thunder Bay."

Kardas said while he has his own ideas on how to create the best course, having experts on hand from Alpine Canada helps give him a better starting point on where to build the course.

"What we want to do is something like a 450 metre starting course, something introductory, under the lift area, something visible where people in the chalet can watch and cheer their kids on."