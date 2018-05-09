Ontario police watchdog terminates investigation into man's death in Thunder Bay

The province's police watchdog has stopped an investigation into the death of a man in Thunder Bay, Ont., in April.

Police were called around 7:30 a.m., to an apartment complex near Water Street S. and Cumberland Street S., on April 1. A 62-year-old man was found on the ground below a third-floor apartment unit.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit said police were called to the apartment with reports of a disturbance. The oversight body's investigation found that another 911 call was placed while police were en route from a woman who said her friend had just jumped over the balcony of a third-floor apartment to the ground below.

The SIU said that officers found the man, who was laying motionless.

"The evidence is clear that the man's death was caused by his descent from the balcony prior to the arrival of the police," Tony Loparco, the SIU's director, was quoted as saying in a written release.

The Special Investigations Unit is called in when there is a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.