No charges against Sioux Lookout OPP officers over 2017 arrest: SIU

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says charges aren't warranted against Sioux Lookout OPP officers over the arrest of a 45-year-old woman who later discovered she had a fractured wrist.

Three SIU investigators were dispatched to Sioux Lookout after OPP officers there arrested a number of intoxicated people on the evening of April 6, 2017.

The arrests occurred in a wooded area at about 6:15 p.m., and several individuals were taken to the Sioux Lookout OPP detachment and lodged for the night, the SIU said in a report released Tuesday.

Complainant found asleep on ground

The complainant — a 45-year-old Sioux Lookout woman — was found lying on the ground, asleep. She had been reported missing a month prior, and officers noticed the contents of her purse had been emptied out onto the ground. Empty bottles of wine were also found nearby.

The SIU report also notes that one of the officers said another male, who the officer "knew to be a sexual offender, was standing nearby, totally sober."

The officer was concerned for the complainant's safety as it was getting colder, and handcuffed her while she was still asleep, the report stated. She was placed under arrest for being intoxicated in a public place.

The officer then woke the complainant up, and described her as being "incoherent, uncooperative, screaming, yelling, and flailing her legs."

Difficulty standing

Another officer helped get the complainant to a waiting police vehicle. At the detachment, it was noted that the complainant was highly intoxicated and had difficulty standing. The SIU report also states the complainant was asked if she was okay, and she said she was.

The next morning, the complainant noticed her left wrist was swollen and painful. Three days later, she was examined by a doctor, and an x-ray showed her wrist was fractured.

SIU investigators interviewed the woman, and reviewed her medical records. They also interviewed several OPP officers, and reviewed security footage captured inside the OPP detachment.

SIU director Tony Loparco states in the report that based on the evidence gathered, he was unable to determine exactly when or how the complainant's fracture occurred.

Further, he states, "I am satisfied that the actions exercised by the three police officers who had direct contact with the complainant fell within the limits prescribed by the criminal law and there are no grounds for proceeding with charges in this case."