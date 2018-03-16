The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is seeking the public's assistance as it investigates the death of a man near Kenora last week, days after he'd been arrested by police.

The SIU says the 29-year-old man died on the afternoon of March 5 in Washagamis Bay, southwest of Kenora.

According to an SIU media release, Kenora OPP officers had arrested the man on the afternoon of Feb. 27; no further information about why the man was arrested was available, other than it was the result of a complaint.

The man was, however, lodged in a cell at the Kenora detachment, but released the same day.

The next day, the man was arrested again outside the Kenora Fellowship Centre. Again, he was lodged in a cell, but released several hours later.

Then, on March 5, EMS and OPP were called to the man's Washagamis Bay residence with reports of him being in medical distress. He was taken to hospital, but pronounced dead a short time later.

The SIU is asking anyone with information about the matter to contact them.