The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe a reported incident in Thunder Bay, Ont., where a woman fell from a third storey window while police were on-scene making an arrest.

According to a written release from the SIU, Thunder Bay police were called to an apartment in the area of River Street and Algoma Street just after midnight on Oct. 16 to deal with a domestic situation.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man, according to the SIU, but at some point, a 19-year-old woman who was also present fell out of one of the windows. The apartment was reportedly on the third floor of the building.

Investigators said she was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The police watchdog is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.