Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has been called in to look into the reported death of a 50-year-old man in a cell at the Thunder Bay police station Wednesday night.

The watchdog organization is called in to investigate incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

In a written release, officials with the SIU said preliminary findings showed that police, along with paramedics, were called to an address on Fort William Road around 7:45 p.m., about an individual. After being medically cleared by paramedics, the man was taken to the police station where he was put into a cell.

No other information was released about the man's identity nor the nature of the call to first responders.

Shortly after midnight, the man was found not breathing, the SIU said, adding that CPR was administered and an ambulance called. The man was pronounced dead at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre around 1:30 a.m., Thursday.

Anyone with information or video evidence about the incident is being asked to contact the SIU.