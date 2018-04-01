SIU investigating death of man in Thunder Bay

Ontario's Special Investigation Unit, the province's police watchdog, says it's investigating the death of a 62-year-old man who died Sunday morning in Thunder Bay.

The SIU says the Thunder Bay Police Service was notified of a dispute at an apartment building near South Water Street and Cumberland Street South.

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 7:35 a.m., and shortly after, the man was found on the ground below a third-floor apartment unit.

He was pronounced dead once he was taken to hospital.

The SIU has assigned two investigators and two forensic investigators to the incident.

Those with information, including video evidence, are asked to contact the SIU's lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.