A Sioux Lookout, Ont. public school was safety evacuated Thursday afternoon after an electrical fire broke out on the school's roof.

The evacuation occurred at about 1:30 p.m., and all students and staff were taken to Queen Elizabeth District High School, the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board said.

The board is advising that bus delays are possible on Thursday.

Students who take the bus home will be picked up from the high school at their regular dismissal time.

Those who don't take the bus can be picked up from the high school, and any families that are unable to pick up their children are asked to contact the board at 807-223-5311, ext. 247.

Student belongings are available for pickup at Sioux Mountain.

Fire in downspout

A board representative said the fire was a minor one that broke out in a downspout.

Students were unable to return to the school in the afternoon as utilities had been shut off.

However, all utilities have been restored, and students will be back at Sioux Mountain on Friday.