Yolaine Kirlew hopes to bring more women, minorities into municipal politics

Yolaine Kirlew wants to shake up some municipal councils in Northwestern Ontario this fall. She's encouraging more diversity on councils to reflect a more diverse population 5:47

The upcoming municipal election is a good time for one politician from northwestern Ontario to push for more women and minorities to run for office.

Yolaine Kirlew, a councillor and Deputy Mayor in Sioux Lookout, Ont., said one target from the Federation of Canadian Muncipalities (FCM) is to reach the point where 30 per cent of the municipal politicians in Canada are women.

Looking around the room at the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association, where Kirlew recently spoke, that target seems a long way away.

"This is not about replacing men, it's about balancing the playing field, and opening up doors," said Kirlew.

"And making sure that we inform the groups that aren't typically there, how to be there."

Kirlew said she is proud to represent part of the roughly two per cent of municipal politicians who are both women and visible minorities.

Difference of opinion

Kirlew said what she's heard from her council colleagues, across the region, is how people are unaware of how a range of opinions can shape policy.

"Different folks have different opinions, and they need to be around tables for a whole group of people. I saw, with my experience, less so racism and more so 'I just wasn't aware. I didn't clue in to the different views and the need for a different opinion and presence. I didn't even think that my view wasn't all encompassing.' And that was a big awareness piece."

She said working with other politicians has also been a learning process for her. Kirlew said she also realizes how long it can take to change a process, or an opinion that has been held for decades.

"To face a historic way of doing things, those kinds of challenges presented themselves. And then, being able to articulate the need for collaboration and being open to different ways of doing things, and having to be very patient and gracious with others who may not have that approach, and being respectful of their learning, as well as my desire to see change happen."