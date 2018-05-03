New
Sioux Lookout woman missing: OPP ask public for help
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for help to locate 28-year-old Annette Kamenawatamin who was last seen in Sioux Lookout early Tuesday morning.
Annette Kamenawatamin, 28, was last seen during the early morning hours of May 1, 2018 in Sioux Lookout, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Sioux Lookout are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.
Police said 28 year Annette Kamenawatamin was last seen during the early morning hours on Tuesday, May 1st in Sioux Lookout.
According to a written release from police, efforts to locate her in the Sioux Lookout area have so far been unsuccessful.
Kamenawatamin is described as five-foot-two-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and has a small cross tattoo below her right eye.
Anyone who has information on her whereabouts, is asked contact the Ontario Provincial Police.