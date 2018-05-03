Sioux Lookout woman missing: OPP ask public for help

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Sioux Lookout are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Police said 28 year Annette Kamenawatamin was last seen during the early morning hours on Tuesday, May 1st in Sioux Lookout.

According to a written release from police, efforts to locate her in the Sioux Lookout area have so far been unsuccessful.

Kamenawatamin is described as five-foot-two-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes and has a small cross tattoo below her right eye.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts, is asked contact the Ontario Provincial Police.