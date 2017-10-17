Ontario Provincial Police say they've charged a Sioux Lookout, Ont., man with a number of weapons-related offences after he was allegedly seen carrying firearms on a highway near the northwestern Ontario community.

Police were called on Oct. 12 following a report of a man carrying weapons on Highway 642. The secondary highway is one route that accesses Sioux Lookout from the Trans-Canada Highway.

In a written release issued late Monday afternoon, OPP said they charged a 36-year-old Sioux Lookout man with careless use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon at an unauthorized place and possession of a loaded weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.