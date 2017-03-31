Two men from Lac Seul First Nation are dead after being hit by a train in the small community of Hudson, Ont., near Sioux Lookout, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

In a written release issued Friday morning, police said they were called about the incident around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, two pedestrians were found dead.

They have been identified as Eric Gray, 40, and Lloyd Quedent, 36, both from Lac Seul.

Sioux Lookout OPP and CN Rail Police are investigating, according to the provincial police service, but investigators don't suspect foul play.