Sioux Lookout's Town Beach to get overhaul after cleanup

A plan to overhaul the Farlinger Park/Town Beach area in Sioux Lookout, Ont., has been delayed by a year, to deal with contamination issues on the site.

The municipality originally proposed to close the beach this summer, to start re-developing the site. However, many in the community had concerns about an oily substance found at the park, which was staining sand, and at times, creating a sheen on the water.

The construction is scheduled to take about 18 months.

"There's been a lot of concern about the possible contamination down at the Town Beach," said Ann Mitchell, the CAO in Sioux Lookout.

"We decided to put off the development at the Town Beach until we could get to the bottom of the contamination issue."

Sioux Lookout has announced work at Town Beach at Farlinger Park not start until the summer of 2019. (Submitted) Mitchell said council made the decision at its last meeting to delay construction at the site for a year.

A diesel fire in 1988 at the nearby CN Rail property is one of the causes of the stained sand. Mitchell told CBC News CN Rail will be part of a public meeting to update people in the community about the cleanup of the site, as well as redevelopment.

One of the solutions to remediate the site is to change the flow of groundwater, Mitchell said. It means water would be routed to not pick up any of the remaining oily substance, that would flow to the beach area.

"There was a spill that happened there quite a few years ago. It's been monitored by the MOE (Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change), and CN. That's been ongoing."

Mitchell said starting in 2015, an oily sheen was seen on the water, and was washing ashore. That raised the concerns of many beach goers, and the town did its own environmental testing, to ensure the area was safe.

The public meeting on the waterfront redevelopment and site contamination issues will take place on April 5 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Heritage Railway Station in Sioux Lookout.