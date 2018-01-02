Ontario Provincial Police officers in Sioux Lookout, Ont. say they have charged a northwestern Ontario resident after a stabbing incident that occurred on December 31, 2017.

At around 8:30 a.m. on the last day of December, police said they received a report about a man who had sustained stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he received treatment for his injuries, according to a written release on Tuesday.

As a result of the incident, a 28-year-old from Sioux Lookout has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, failing to comply with his recognizance and breach of probation.

He is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.