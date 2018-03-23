For the first time in northwestern Ontario, a team of four artists will be hosting a free fire sculpture and sound exhibition in Sioux Lookout.

Known as Shape Shift, Eric Hansen, Nadine Arpin, Debbie Metzler and Ed Janzen have made giant sculptures from materials such as wood and straw that will be lit on fire at 8 p.m. on Saturday night at Ball Diamond A on 3rd Avenue.

"Fire sculpture is a large wooden sculpture built with hay and very combustible materials," Arpin said, "these sculptures are meant to be kinetic so when they are set ablaze, there's some movement in the actual sculpture itself."

With three out of the four artists being completely new to this style of art, Arpin said she and the other artists are heavily relying on the expertise of Ed Janzen — an experienced kinetic fire sculpture artist who has been performing this style of art in southern Ontario for the past 13 years.

"Mine is like a giant marionette, so it will be manipulated by three people who are pulling on cables as the structure is burning, so it has a bit of a dance going on," Arpin explained on the CBC's Up North on Friday.

She said as certain aspects of the sculpture burns, different parts are triggered and released.

"A lot of it is mostly wood that's extremely dry ... so we're using straw, actual string [and] there's very little hardware," Arpin continued, "fundamentally there's no paper [and] it will burn all at different speeds."

At about 5 metres, Arpin said her fire sculpture is the smallest one among the bunch as the other artists have created pieces that "are approximately 24 to 25 feet tall [approximately 7 m] and anywhere between 15 to 20 feet [5 to 6 m] wide."

Giant sculptures made out of combustible materials like straw and extremely dry wood are lit on fire as audiences watch it dance while it falls to the ground. (ShapeShiftSL / Facebook)

"To be honest, this is very new to me, " Arpin said, " we don't know what's going to happen [and] we have no idea [as] we have never seen it."

Typically it's a summer-event in southern Ontario, but Arpin said this is a great time to introduce the new art form here in northwestern Ontario as the snow from winter starts to melt away.

"This time of the year, being spring and there's no danger of potentially a catastrophe happening, it's kind of like a perfect opportunity to take advantage of the space," Arpin said.

For her and the two other artists, putting so much energy into an art piece that will soon be burned down was a new but unusual experience that took some time to get use to.

"Personally, I find it amazing," Arpin said, "it's all about being in the moment [and] it's about the experience of transitioning physically to a completely different material."

She said she hopes Saturday's first Shape Shift Fire Sculpture and Sound Exhibition will become an annual event in northwestern Ontario.

"My hope is that people are going to want to get involved [and] the idea is that people will get excited about it and more people will want to participate and hopefully create their own burning structure," Arpin said.

Details of the event can be found on the Shape Shift's Facebook page.