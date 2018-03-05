Ontario Provincial Police officers in Sioux Lookout, Ont. is asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate into a sexual assault that occurred in March of 2016.

According to a media statement on Monday, a 15-year-old woman was picked up on the side of Highway 72 near the Lamplighter Inn by an unknown man and was driven to a residence.

At the residence, police said the man sexually assaulted the woman and then drove her to a separate location where she was able to contact police.

Officials describe the male in his 40's or 50's, with glasses and a heavy facial stubble. He was medium height with a bit of a tummy and had a higher pitched voice.

Police said he was seen driving an older model, small four door silver car with an automatic transmission and the gear shifter between the front seats, with a leather glove box and non-tinted windows.

Sioux Lookout OPP are urging people to review the sketch of the described man and call the OPP detachment or crime stoppers if they recognize anyone that looks similar or have any information regarding the assault.