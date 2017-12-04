Ontario Provincial Police officers in Sioux Lookout, Ont. say a private plane crashed while landing at the Sioux Lookout airport on Monday, Dec. 4.

Two occupants were on the plane but neither sustained life threatening injuries, according to officials.

One occupant was reportedly transported to hospital by ambulance for precautionary measures but was medically cleared shortly after.

Officers said the plane was also leaking fluids but was contained and cleaned up by the Sioux Lookout Volunteer Fire Service.