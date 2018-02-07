Ontario Provincial Police officers in Sioux Lookout, Ont. say they've had quite a busy start to the month of February with a total of 98 calls for service from Friday, February 2 to Monday, February 5.

According to a written statement by officials on Tuesday, 77 of the incidents included an impaired driver, bail violations, assault, family or domestic disputes and trespassing.

Police said they also conducted 12 RIDE checks and found 17 liquor licence act offences.

Officials are also looking for information on an assault causing bodily harm involving a 30-year-old woman from Muskrat Dam Lake First Nation.

Police said she was charged on February 3 with aggravated assault and failing to comply with her undertaking.

The victims of the assault were transported to hospital, according to police, and received medical treatment.

The 30-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in Sioux Lookout court on February 9.

Police said they have also charged a 19-year-old Thunder Bay man on Saturday with impaired care and control of a motor vehicle.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Sioux Lookout court on February 20, police said.

Anyone with information regarding these two incidents is asked to contact their nearest police authority or OPP.