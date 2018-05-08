Sioux Lookout, Ont., approved for rebate program to replace old wood stoves

Residents in Sioux Lookout, Ont., and two nearby communities will be able to take advantage of a government rebate program to install updated wood-burning heating units.

The pilot is being offered through the Green Ontario Fund, and was approved in Sioux Lookout, Hudson and the Frenchman's Head settlement of Lac Seul, the Town of Sioux Lookout stated in a written release.

"Many residents in our community rely heavily on wood heat," Sioux Lookout Mayor Doug Lawrance was quoted as saying, adding that natural gas is not available in the area.

The goal of the program is to get people to replace older, less efficient wood-burning stoves, along with systems that use propane, heating oil and diesel, and replace them with modern, wood-burning systems. The program is only available for primary residences, not cottages or other seasonal homes, according to the government agency in charge of the pilot.

The program aims to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A similar program is underway in six Nishnawbe Aski Nation communities, including Sandy Lake, Deer Lake, North Caribou Lake, Poplar Hill, Eabametoong and Wunnumin Lake.

Municipal officials in Sioux Lookout said workshops and trade shows are expected to be held throughout the year to provide additional information to the public.