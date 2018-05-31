Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman.

Police said Amber Yellowhead was last seen during the early morning hours of May 30 in the Sioux Lookout area.

Efforts to locate her in the area have been unsuccessful so far.

According to a written release on Thursday, Yellowhead is described as being 5'6" tall, 130 lbs with black-red dyed hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP.