The Mayor's Committee for Truth and Reconciliation in Sioux Lookout, Ont., met with Senator Lynn Beyak earlier this month after the group extended her an invitation in the wake of comments she made about the residential school system.

In March, Bayak, a senator from northwestern Ontario, lamented that the "good deeds" accomplished by "well-intentioned" religious teachers have been overshadowed by negative reports documented by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Beyak and the committee reportedly met July 11 at the Meno Ya Win Health Centre's traditional healing room.

"The overall discussion was very respectful in nature," said a statement issued jointly on Wednesday by the mayor's committee and Beyak.

"Committee members who had been personally traumatized and impacted by the Indian Residential School system told truths that moved all those present at the meeting, and affirmed the abuses the Senator had acknowledged in her Senate speech."

"Her speech had also proposed a consultation with Indigenous youth and the committee agreed that youth should indeed be asked what they want for the future of Canada," the statement continued.

The discussions were described as "productive," according to the joint statement.

The invitation to Beyak was made with the goal of "healing, reconciliation, understanding and respecting each other," Lac Seul First Nation Chief, and residential school survivor, Clifford Bull, told CBC News in April.