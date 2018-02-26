Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout, Ont., arrested a 39-year-old man for impaired driving after a traffic stop early Sunday morning, police said.

The OPP said officers stopped the driver on Fourth Avenue in Sioux Lookout on Sunday at about 4:45 a.m.

He was arrested and taken to the local detachment where police said a breath sample showed the man had over three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

During the traffic stop, police said there were two children under the age of 10 inside the vehicle as well.

The man was charged with two counts of driving while disqualified and two counts of failing to ensure that a child was properly secured.

Police said his vehicle was impounded for 45 days and he is expected to appear in court on March 20.