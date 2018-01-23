Information about grave sites at the three cemeteries in Sioux Lookout, Ont., has been added to a smartphone app, designed to help families and researchers.

The municipality's three cemeteries — Northway, Sacred Heart and Hillcrest — have been added to the iCemetery app. It allows people to find the locations of grave sites and, in some cases, additional information like dates of death and internment, drawn from cemetery records.

"We've had a couple of folks from town who have already downloaded the app and their comments have been that it's accurate and very easy to use," said Brian MacKinnon, Sioux Lookout's manager of corporate services. "So that was really positive feedback for so early in the process."

Deciding to upload Sioux Lookout's information to the app came about in 2017 when municipal officials were working on a project to create digital access to the town's cemetery records, MacKinnon said. Such access is valuable as it allows people to do their own research, regardless of where they are.

Sacred Heart Cemetery is one of three cemeteries in Sioux Lookout, Ont. Information about the three cemeteries' gravesites has been uploaded to the iCemetery app. (Municipality of Sioux Lookout)

Town officials also heard about the project from a number of people in Indigenous communities in the far north whose loved ones are buried in Sioux Lookout, he added­.

"Their families are often in the north and there's been a number of requests from the north from folks looking to try to track down where their loved ones were interred," he said.

Northway and Sacred Heart cemeteries date back to 1918, MacKinnon said, while Hillcrest opened in 1976. "There is a great deal of history," he added.

The information that people can access by using the app is the same information that's required to be made public by the province, MacKinnon said.

He added that municipal employees in Sioux Lookout are on-hand to help people who may be interested download and navigate the app.