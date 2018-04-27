Skip to Main Content
Sioux Lookout woman overdoses from Fentanyl laced street drug, OPP warns of more

Residents in Sioux Lookout, Ont. are being asked to take caution after Ontario Provincial Police have received multiple calls about people overdosing while using street drugs.

Police believe there's more Fentanyl laced drugs in town

OPP in Sioux Lookout are warning residents about street drugs laced with Fentanyl after a woman became unresponsive after using what she believed was cocaine. (CBC)

Police said the most recent incident involved a woman who became unresponsive and was sent to hospital after using what she believed was cocaine.

She was treated for an overdose, according to a media statement on Thursday.

Police believe there are more Fentanyl laced street drugs in Sioux Lookout and are asking the public to phone 911 immediately if they see any one suffering from an overdose.

