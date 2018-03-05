Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police are asking if anyone had witnessed anything suspicious in the area of Alcona Drive on Sunday.

According to a media release by officials, police were dispatched to a report of several vehicles being damaged while parked in a parking lot in the area of Alcona Drive.

Police said several vehicles appeared to have been kicked, struck with an object, dented and scratched with windows broken and mirrors smashed.

Police are asking anyone that may have seen anything suspicious to call the Sioux Lookout OPP or crime stoppers.