A resident of Sioux Lookout, Ont., has been fined $3,500 and received a two-year fishing license suspension for angling during closed season.

According to a written statement issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry on Wednesday, the Sioux Lookout resident was seen angling though the ice on Big Vermilion Lake by a conservation officer on Dec. 10, 2017.

The officer determined the angler had a total of seven lake trout in his possession.

Big Vermilion Lake is one of the few lakes in the Sioux Lookout district with lake trout, which the ministry says is a sensitive and slow-growing species.

Lake trout season on the lake is closed from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.

Conservation officers said enhanced regulations have been in place on Big Vermilion Lake since 2004 to help sustain its stressed lake trout population.