Sioux Lookout Hydro reports that a power outage has affected all of Sioux Lookout and Hudson.

They have no estimate when power might be restored. Hydro One crews are out looking for the issue believed to be on a transmission line somewhere between Sioux Lookout and Dryden.

Because of the power outage, students at Sioux Mountain, Queen Elizabeth and Sacred Heart Schools are being dismissed early at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Buses are picking up students at the early dismissal times but families who do not have students on school buses are asked to pick up their children prior to or at 11:00 a.m. CT.