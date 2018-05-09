A fast-rising talent in Canada's classical music scene with the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra has accepted a new position with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Both symphonies announced on Wednesday that Simon Rivard has been hired as the Toronto symphony's resident conductor and leader of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra for the 2018-2019 season.

Rivard has been the Thunder Bay symphony's conductor-in-residence since Sept., 2017. He is expected to continue working with the Thunder Bay orchestra as an associate conductor next season.

Congrats to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBC30under30?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBC30under30</a> alum Simon Rivard, just named <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoSymphony?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoSymphony</a>'s resident conductor and TSYO conductor! <a href="https://t.co/XWYNYLAnRX">pic.twitter.com/XWYNYLAnRX</a> —@CBCclassical In his new role in Toronto, Rivard will work closely with the TSO's interim artistic director, Sir Andrew Davis, symphony staff as well as with guest conductors, the Toronto symphony said in a written release. He will also be on the podium for "select education, community, and classical concerts."

Rivard was chosen for the Toronto job after a nationwide search, the Toronto symphony said. In 2017, CBC Music also named Rivard one of the "30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians under 30."

The Thunder Bay symphony said Rivard's schedule next year will still allow him to take on "most of his duties" in the Lakehead.

"We're over the moon for Simon and celebrate his success," Linda Penner, the president of the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra was quoted as saying in a written release. "This comes as no surprise to us, knowing when we hired him that he was destined for great things."

The Thunder Bay symphony said Rivard, while starting his duties in Toronto immediately, will also be working on planning his activities for next season in the northwestern Ontario city.