Thunder Bay hockey player suspended 25 games for punching rival coach: SIJHL

A player with the Thunder Bay North Stars junior hockey team has been suspended for 25 games after punching an opposing coach during an off-ice incident earlier this month, according to the Superior International Junior Hockey League.

The suspension of North Stars player Avery Siau stems from an altercation that took place after the league's April 17 game, which was played at Thunder Bay's Fort William Gardens between the North Stars and Dryden GM Ice Dogs.

SIJHL commissioner Bryan Graham told CBC News on Sunday that Siau punched an Ice Dogs coach during the incident.

Thunder Bay police were called to the arena after the game, and began an investigation. An update from police was not available on Sunday.

The SIJHL held a hearing of its own into the matter on April 22, Graham said.

Siau — who was not dressed for the April 17 game — has already served three games of his suspension, the SIJHL said.

Both the Ice Dogs and the North Stars were also fined an undisclosed amount for "their actions in the contest," the league said. Two other players were disciplined for their actions on the ice during the game, as well.

Teams play this week in Dudley-Hewitt tournament

The altercation occurred during the third game of the 2018 SIJHL championship series. The Ice Dogs went on to win the series in six games.

Both the Ice Dogs and North Stars — along with the Cochrane Crunch and the Wellington Dukes — will compete in the Dudley-Hewitt Cup Central Canadian Jr. A Championship this week. The tournament is being held in Dryden and begins Tuesday, May 1.

The winner goes on to the RBC Cup, which is scheduled for May 12-20 in Chilliwack, B.C.