OPP search for male suspect in Shuniah business robbery

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a local business in the Municipality of Shuniah on Tuesday evening.

Police were called at approximately 11:35 p.m. on April 24

OPP are searching for a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a business in the Municipality of Shuniah on Tuesday evening. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Police said an unknown man, wearing a black, nylon face cover or balaclava entered the business and flashed a knife at the employee and demanded money.

Police said after he was unable to take any money, the suspect fled the scene.

OPP describe the man as being five-feet-ten-inches tall with a slim build, short light-brown hair and wearing a black or dark-coloured hoodie.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

