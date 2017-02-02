How the landfill site on Highway 527 in the municipality of Shuniah, Ont. is used won't be changed until any possible environmental impacts have been studied, the community's chief administrative officer said.

The municipality — located just east of Thunder Bay, Ont. — is proposing allowing household, non-hazardous waste to be disposed of in its Highway 527 landfill.

Currently, the landfill, which is located near the Current River and Penassen Creek, accepts only wood waste.

The proposal has caused concern among some Shuniah residents, who say that the environmental screening process being used by the municipality isn't thorough enough.

But Shuniah CAO Paul Greenwood said Wednesday that if a full environmental assessment is warranted, it will take place.

"We certainly understand and appreciate the concerns of the residents, and that's why we're going through this," Greenwood said. "We're just at the beginning stages of this process."

"We're following the process that is set out by the [Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change]," he said, adding that a request can still be made to the ministry for a full environmental assessment after the initial screening has concluded.

Greenwood noted that the landfill site did undergo a full environmental assessment years ago when it was first designated as a wood waste disposal site.

"Part of it is valid," he said. "But there's also additional studies and mitigation that we would still have to do, and that's part of the environmental screening process."

Two existing landfills

Greenwood said Shuniah already has two landfills that accept household waste.

The MacGregor site, he said, is reaching the end of its life. The McTavish site has a larger capacity, but, Greenwood said, "the municipality has to plan over a very long term for managing its waste."

He said the additional site on Highway 527 — if it allowed household garbage — would provide "approximately 140 years of solid waste disposal capacity fo all of Shuniah."

"Generally, I don't think that municipalities are looking at that long of a period, but we need to plan for the future," Greenwood said. "The environmental screening that has to be done, it takes time, so it's better to start early."

Some Shuniah residents are circulating a petition calling for a full environmental assessment of the project, which had collected about 250 signatures as of Wednesday.