Treaty Three Police charge two men with drug offences

Treaty Three Police say they've charged two men with drug-related offences following a traffic stop on the First Nation territory of Shoal Lake #39.

Officers seized a quantity of oxycodone pills and cocaine, according to a news release.

Police have charged a 51-year-old and a 29-year-old man with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 29-year-old faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Both men have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Kenora court at a later date.