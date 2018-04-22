Treaty Three Police charge two men with drug offences
Treaty Three Police say they've charged two men with drug-related offences following a traffic stop on the First Nation territory of Shoal Lake #39.
Officers seized a quantity of oxycodone pills and cocaine, according to a news release.
Police have charged a 51-year-old and a 29-year-old man with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The 29-year-old faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Both men have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a Kenora court at a later date.