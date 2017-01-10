Thunder Bay's busy shipping season is officially over.

The Thunder Bay Port Authority said in a press release that the MV Frontenac, the last vessel of the season, arrived in port yesterday, with a load of road salt, and will now winter at Keefer Terminal.

The shipping season ends after one of the busiest Decembers in recent memory, the authority said.

Grain elevators were particularly busy loading out 1.3 million metric tonnes, which the authority called "an unprecedented grain volume" for December cargo records, dating back over 20 years.

The port's overall cargo total for 2016 virtually matched up with the 2015 season tally, marking the third consecutive season with above-average volumes.

In terms of other cargo, Keefer Terminal saw a 19-year high with electrical transformers, wind turbine components and mining equipment arriving through the port.

The Port Authority is already projecting a good year for 2017, with shipments of more transformers already confirmed for spring.