Highlighting volunteers: David Facca and friends make tacos and more at Thunder Bay's Shelter House
From taco nights to burgers and fries, David Facca says sometimes they serve up to 175 people per-meal
Whether it's a big city parade or a small church ceremony, behind the scenes of any event is usually a group of hard-working volunteers who dedicate their time and effort for the betterment of their community.
And in Thunder Bay, Ont., it's no different.
"We just started doing it with mutual friends that had already been doing it on a regular basis and we started going out and helping," Facca said.
From there at least once a month, Facca and his friends would visit the Shelter House a few hours before dinner and help cook, serve and clean up.
"The Shelter House was always good with giving us...about 25 pounds of ground beef per meal and they always have a good supply of vegetables and salad fixings and those type of things," Facca said.
'What can we do to improve this?'
Months later, Facca and his friends wanted to do something different and special for the nearly 150 people they feed per meal.
"We started looking at it and thinking…what can we do to improve this?"
"Let's just do something a little different because with the ground beef, it's great, but you can only do so much with it and after awhile, people get tired of pasta and chilli," Facca said.
He and his friends starting contributing a small amount of cash every month, which allowed them to buy more food and thus be able to cook something special and something different for the residents at Shelter House.
"Greek-style chicken and potatoes, that's really popular," Facca said, adding that "one time we made homemade Italian sausages; we made over 500 one night and those all went."
He said nights where they serve burgers and fries are the most popular.
From Thai-style soups to tacos and more, Facca said organizing this monthly volunteer session is easy, especially with such a great group of enthusiastic volunteers.
"I find a date that's works for as many of our volunteers as we can handle, and I put the call out and ask what do we want to make this month," Facca said, adding that by 5 p.m., the kitchen is busy with volunteers chopping and cooking up a storm in order to make the 7 p.m. dinner service.
"It gets a little stressful sometimes…but we get through it and it's never been a feeling like 'we gotta do this, or ugh this isn't fun;' it's always a great experience," he said.
The enthusiasm doesn't just stop in the kitchen. After dinner service Facca said he and the volunteers go out for a drink and instantly start planning for the next event.
On Nov. 30, Facca and a group of volunteers will return to Shelter House to make pork loin cutlets with mushroom gravy and butter potatoes as well as homemade croutons and salad dressing.
Popular now in news
Cheers and tears after Supreme Court upholds murder convictions of Calgary couple who beat girl to death
- Video
Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle engaged
Trump makes Pocahontas joke at event honouring Navajo veterans
Water got in missing sub's snorkel, caused short circuit, Argentine navy says
Federal marijuana legislation clears House of Commons, headed for the Senate