Highlighting volunteers: David Facca and friends make tacos and more at Thunder Bay's Shelter House

For the past year, David Facca and a group of his friends collect cash every month to buy more food so they can cook a special meal for residents at the Shelter House in Thunder Bay, Ont.

From taco nights to burgers and fries, David Facca says sometimes they serve up to 175 people per-meal

CBC News
Once a month, David Facca and his friends collect money to cook a special dinner for the residents at the Shelter House in Thunder Bay, Ont. (David Facca / Facebook)

Whether it's a big city parade or a small church ceremony, behind the scenes of any event is usually a group of hard-working volunteers who dedicate their time and effort for the betterment of their community.

And in Thunder Bay, Ont., it's no different. 

A chartered accountant by day, David Facca and a group of his friends have been cooking dinner for the people at the local Shelter House for the past year. His story is the first in a series of people CBC's Superior Morning is profiling for their volunteer work in the community.
Nicknamed 'chef Gordon Ramsay,' Facca is in charge of assigning the roles in order to ensure dinner is served by 7 p.m. (David Facca / Facebook)

"We just started doing it with mutual friends that had already been doing it on a regular basis and we started going out and helping," Facca said.

From there at least once a month, Facca and his friends would visit the Shelter House a few hours before dinner and help cook, serve and clean up.

"The Shelter House was always good with giving us...about 25 pounds of ground beef per meal and they always have a good supply of vegetables and salad fixings and those type of things," Facca said.

'What can we do to improve this?'

Months later, Facca and his friends wanted to do something different and special for the nearly 150 people they feed per meal.

"We started looking at it and thinking…what can we do to improve this?"

"Let's just do something a little different because with the ground beef, it's great, but you can only do so much with it and after awhile, people get tired of pasta and chilli," Facca said.

He and his friends starting contributing a small amount of cash every month, which allowed them to buy more food and thus be able to cook something special and something different for the residents at Shelter House.

"Greek-style chicken and potatoes, that's really popular," Facca said, adding that "one time we made homemade Italian sausages; we made over 500 one night and those all went."

After dinner service, despite being tired, Facca and the volunteers are always excited to plan the next meal. (David Facca / Facebook)

He said nights where they serve burgers and fries are the most popular.

From Thai-style soups to tacos and more, Facca said organizing this monthly volunteer session is easy, especially with such a great group of enthusiastic volunteers.

"I find a date that's works for as many of our volunteers as we can handle, and I put the call out and ask what do we want to make this month," Facca said, adding that by 5 p.m., the kitchen is busy with volunteers chopping and cooking up a storm in order to make the 7 p.m. dinner service.

"It gets a little stressful sometimes…but we get through it and it's never been a feeling like 'we gotta do this, or ugh this isn't fun;' it's always a great experience," he said.

The enthusiasm doesn't just stop in the kitchen. After dinner service Facca said he and the volunteers go out for a drink and instantly start planning for the next event.

On Nov. 30, Facca and a group of volunteers will return to Shelter House to make pork loin cutlets with mushroom gravy and butter potatoes as well as homemade croutons and salad dressing.

