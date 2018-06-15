Skip to Main Content
Shelter House unveils new Street Outreach Services van

A program dedicated to getting at-risk people off Thunder Bay's streets and into shelter has a new van.

The program's previous van was taken off the road earlier this year

Michelle Jordan, left, executive director of Shelter House, and Erin Beagle of Roots to Harvest at the unveiling of a new van to be used by Shelter House's SOS program. When the previous SOS van broke down in January, Roots to Harvest lent Shelter House a van to use while the agency raised funds to buy a new one. Thursday, Shelter House presented Roots to Harvest with a painting by Robert Moskotaywenene, a former Shelter House resident, as a thank-you. (Shelter House/Submitted)

Shelter House unveiled its new Street Outreach Services van on Thursday. The program's previous van was taken off the road in January, as it became too expensive to maintain, Shelter House executive director Michelle Jordan said.

"We had a lot of repairs going on," Jordan said. "The van was pretty old, and we couldn't repair it any longer. The transmission went on the van, and it just wasn't worth us putting it back on the road."

The van was taken out of service in January. Jordan said Roots to Harvest immediately helped out, lending the SOS program a van to use while funds were raised to purchase something new.

Roots to Harvest's support was indicative of the entire fundraising campaign. Many community organizations and businesses helped out, Jordan said.

The biggest donation toward the new van came from the Matawa chief's council, which donated $20,000. Other support came from the Thunder Bay Community Foundation, and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, Jordan said.

A local Nissan dealership also provided four years of free maintenance, as well, Jordan said, which will help, as the SOS van will get put through its paces.

"Twelve hours a day, we're out there, and we're patrolling as well," she said. "It's quite a heavy burden on the van, so it's good to have something brand-new that we can count on."

