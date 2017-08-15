The street outreach program run by Shelter House in Thunder Bay, Ont., was put back in action on Tuesday as officials with the not-for-profit organization said they'd raised enough money to resume it.

"We're very very grateful to all of the organizations and the individuals who have donated and contributed and supported us in this," Shelter House executive director Gary Mack told CBC News.

The SOS, or Street Outreach Services, program takes homeless, intoxicated and other at-risk people off the streets and transports them to services, such as the hospital, detox or shelters. It also hands out food, blankets, harm reduction supplies and other necessities to people on the streets.

It was suspended on April 1 due to a funding shortfall.

Shelter House executive director Gary Mack says raising more than $150,000 to relaunch the SOS program was a big accomplishment, and staff are grateful to all the contributors. (Amy Hadley )

Shelter officials said they had enough money to run the program during the winter months, but more money — an additional $200,000 — was needed to continue it year-round.

On Tuesday, Shelter House announced that fundraising efforts to-date have totaled just over $150,000, enough to sustain the service through August, 2018.

Major contributors included Matawa First Nations Management, the Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Eabametoong First Nation, Fort William First Nation, Goldcorp, Musselwhite Mine, the Thunder Bay Community Foundation, the Joseph Esquega Health Centre, and the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.

One homeless man also donated $10,000 from his residential school settlement to the cause.

Shelter House will now work to raise funds to sustain the program year-round beyond 2018, Mack said. It will also advocate for stable government funding for the program.