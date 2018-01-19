A program that takes high-risk individuals off Thunder Bay's streets and transports them to needed services received a big financial boost on Thursday.

A fundraising effort coordinated by Leadership Thunder Bay board member Dina Gazzola resulted in a donation of more than $5,200 to the Shelter House Street Outreach Services, or SOS program.

'Grateful' for donation

"We're really impressed, and very grateful," said Shelter House acting director Michelle Jordan. "Thunder Bay is amazing for that. We have a lot of our community partners that do events like this, or put on these types of projects that really impact our people."

To raise the money, Gazzola compiled a series of photographs taken by youth affected by homelessness into a calendar and photobook.

The photos were initially taken as part of the I Have a Voice project, which was intended to both raise awareness of youth homelessness, and give youth affected by the issue a chance to share their stories.

Calendar, photobook sold to raise funds

It was a partnership between Leadership Thunder Bay, the Thunder Bay Crime Prevention Council and the Thunder Bay Drug Strategy. The photos were displayed at Thunder Bay City Hall last March, but Gazzola, who worked on the I Have A Voice project, was then asked if the photos were for sale, she said.

That led her to compile them into the calendar and photobook, which she then sold at various spots in Thunder Bay, including Intercity Shopping Centre.

"I'm very happy with the outcome," Gazzola said. "My team that helped me throughout this fundraiser were amazing, and the response from the public was amazing too."

Jordan said the money will go toward a new SOS program van; the program lost the use of its previous van earlier this month due to mechanical issues.

The photobooks and calendars are still available for sale at Shelter House, located on George Street in Thunder Bay.