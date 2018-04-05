Shelter House names new executive director

Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay's Shelter House has named its new executive director.

Michelle Jordan had been acting in the role since September

Michelle Jordan has been named the new executive director of Shelter House. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

The agnecy announced this week that Michelle Jordan is taking over the role. She's been acting in the position since September 2017, when previous executive director Gary Mack resigned.

Shelter House said Jordan joined Shelter House in 2011 as a support worker.

She holds diplomas in law and security, and Aboriginal community advocacy, as well as a certificate in Aboriginal Canadian relations.

"As Michelle has experience working on numerous levels within the organization, including front line, she has a full understanding of the complex needs of Shelter House," Ryan McDonnell, chair of the Shelter House board.

"We look forward to seeing the impact that she will make through her effective leadership style and her passion to house the homeless population."

