The head of Thunder Bay's Shelter House is resigning from his position effective this week, the agency's board of directors said on Wednesday.

Gary Mack has been in the executive director role for 18 months. It's unclear when his resignation was tendered, but it is effective as of Friday, Sept. 29, Shelter House said in a media release.

Mack couldn't be reached for comment on Wednesday. A reason for his resignation was not provided by Shelter House in its statement.

"Throughout his tenure as executive director, Mr. Mack worked diligently to develop new partnerships and to nurture existing partnerships with community stakeholders", Ryan McDonnell, the chair of the Shelter House board was quoted as saying. "He was and remains committed to the mission and work of Shelter House."

Among Mack's accomplishments during his tenure are the revitalization of the Shelter House building on George Street in Thunder Bay, the creation of a community garden, the introduction of cultural programming for Indigenous clients and the acceptance of LGTBQ clients, the media release said.

The board, through the release, thanked Mack for his work, and said the search for a new executive director will begin immediately.