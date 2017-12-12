The chair of the board for Shelter House in Thunder Bay, Ont., says the not-for-profit shelter expects to have a new executive director in place early in 2018.

Shelter House has been searching for a new leader since the fall, when former executive director Gary Mack resigned.

Board chair Ryan McDonnell told CBC News about 20 people have applied; some are local, he said, and others are from "around the country." He added that the board would start to review applicants Monday afternoon.

"We're really looking for someone who's able to advocate for people who are homeless or living in severe poverty but we're also looking for someone who's a strong leader and has real management skills," McDonnell said. "Much of the job is very administrative-based."

"[We're] looking for someone who's kind of the whole package," he said. "So someone who's able to have that social mindset, who is looking at what's best for our clients and what's best for our community but is also bringing the leadership skills and is able to plan and balance a budget."

Funding is a constant issue for the shelter; earlier in 2017, Shelter House said it had to suspend its Street Outreach Service initiative that transports homeless, intoxicated and other at-risk people to services such as the hospital, detox or shelters. It also hands out food, blankets, harm reduction supplies and other necessities to people on the streets.

Thanks to a large-scale fundraising campaign, the program resumed in August.

Until a new executive director is in place, McDonnell said one of the senior staff at the shelter is filling in on an acting basis and will oversee services and fundraising through the holiday season. He added that the transition, so far, has been made "very seamlessly."

McDonnell said the shelter continues to be grateful for the support of its volunteers and the community at-large.

"Our organization wouldn't be able to operate without the service of volunteers and the kindness of donations from our community," he said.