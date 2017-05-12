A group of filmmakers in Thunder Bay, Ont. are hoping local residents will come forward with any mementos, or memories they have related to author Sheila Burnford.

The author of The Incredible Journey, who wrote her most famous work while living in what is now Thunder Bay, is the subject of a film and archiving project being undertaken by Kelly Saxberg, Ron Harpelle and Diane Brothers, who are also working with the Thunder Bay Public Library.

On Saturday May 13, a screening of the 1963 Disney film based on the book will be shown in Thunder Bay, along with archival footage of the world premiere of the movie that took place in Port Arthur, Ont. when it was released.

Saxberg said she's hopeful that residents who remember being at that event will show up on Saturday, and that they may even recognize themselves in the footage.

"There may be many people, we're hoping, in our audience that will say 'that's me, that's me!,'" she said.

Sheila Burnford with one of her own pets. The animals in the story The Incredible Journey were based on her own animals. (Sheila Burnford collection)

The organizers are also hoping that people might have old letters, photos or other materials related to Burnford that they will bring, said Saxberg, and that can be added to archival materials already collected.

Burnford was known for always answering her fan mail, said Brothers, and she's hopeful that people held onto the letters.

The eventual plan is to assemble all the archival material collected in a special Sheila Burnford room at a branch of the Thunder Bay Public Library.

The film screening is being held on Saturday afternoon at Trinity United Church on Park Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. Burnford's daughter, Jonquil Burnford Covello, will also speak at the event.