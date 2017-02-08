The Thunder Bay Public Library is trying to acquire some of the personal archives of Sheila Burnford, author of the classic children's story, The Incredible Journey.

Burnford wrote the famous story about three pets trying to find their way home while living in Port Arthur, Ont., which is now the north side of Thunder Bay.

The tale was made into a 1963 movie by Disney, and remade in 1993.

The library is now working with Lakehead University to try to bring the Sheila Burnford collection — including manuscripts, and perhaps even the typewriter she wrote on — back to Thunder Bay, said John Pateman, the CEO and chief librarian of the Thunder Bay Public Library.

There's a lot of interest in the author in the community, he said.

"We just know that there's a lot of people in Thunder Bay who remember Sheila, who know her work, and [the collection] will be another opportunity to engage with them," he said.

Author Sheila Burnford is best known for her story, The Incredible Journey. (Wikipedia)

Burnford's books are "known around the world," said Pateman, but the collection would also give people the opportunity to learn more about the author, who was originally from Scotland, but came to Canada and settled in Port Arthur in the 1950s.

"She is a big name in the literary world but kind of a bit undersold, because there's been no biography of her, for example. So people don't know an awful lot about her," said Pateman.

The project is in the early stages, he added, but the library and university have reached out to Burnford's family, and are working to discover what articles they might be able to acquire.

"We're not entirely clear what's there ... but we understand it includes some written materials, typewritten material. Maybe some unpublished material, we don't know," he said.

Pateman said his vision would be to display the collection at one of the libraries and to make the materials as accessible as possible to the public.