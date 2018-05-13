Shane Judge to enter Thunder Bay mayoral race

A former journalist is entering the race to become Thunder Bay's next mayor.

Shane Judge officially launched his campaign at a media event on Sunday in front of Thunder Bay City Hall.

"I think people are very concerned about the direction of this council," Judge said. "They seem to be riding off on hobby horses."

"We've gotta pull it in and do what's essential."

Judge, a retired CBC reporter, outlined a number of priorities that would come into play if he's successful in October's municipal election.

They include cutting city spending, developing a strategy to build Thunder Bay's tax base, and making Thunder Bay more attractive to residents and investors.

Judge also intends to work to address the social issues the city is struggling with.

Judge also wants to overhaul the makeup of city council itself.

"Thirteen [councillors] for a city that is continuing to get smaller and smaller is just too many," he said. "I think nine is a useful size, but, of course, that has implications for the ward system."

Thunder Bay council is currently made up of seven ward councillors, five at-large councillors, and the mayor.

Judge said he'd like to see the ward system scrapped altogether.

"We need councillors who are elected by everybody," he said. "Everybody should get to say who sits on that council."

Other candidates

Judge also ran for mayor in the 2014 election, when he placed third.

The official Thunder Bay Votes 2018 site listed three other mayoral candidates as of Sunday: current city councillor Iain Angus, and city residents Kevin Cernjul and Mariann Sawicki.

Coun. Larry Hebert has also announced his intention to enter the race, but, like Judge, isn't listed on the Thunder Bay Votes site yet.

The deadline to officially register as a candidate is July 27. The election will take place on Oct. 22.