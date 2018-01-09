The man charged with the fatal stabbing of a Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School student outside a Thunder Bay, Ont., movie theatre in 2014 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Shane Patrick Ashpanaquestcum, now 22, pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in the death of Daniel Randall Levac, 20. Ashpanaquestcum was originally charged with second degree murder when the stabbing occurred. He was 19 at the time.

Ashpanaquestcum, who is from Nibinamik First Nation (Summer Beaver) was sentenced in Superior Court in Thunder Bay Tuesday morning.

The judge, Douglas Shaw, agreed to the 10 year sentence, which was jointly recommended by the Crown and the defence. As part of the sentence, Ashpanaquestcum is also prohibited from owning weapons for 10 years.

His lawyer, George Joseph, told reporters Ashpanaquestcum will be eligible for parole in six-and-a-half years.

The small courtroom was full of family and friends of both young men on Tuesday. Crown Shari Frenette originally told court there were no victim impact statements, owing to the process being too painful for Levac's family, but Levac's grandmother, Grace Matawapit, was allowed at the last minute — with the permission of Ashpanaquestcum and his counsel and the approval of the judge — to address the court on behalf of the family.

Grace Matawapit, Daniel Levac's grandmother, made a victim impact statement at the sentencing of Levac's killer, Shane Ashpanaquestcum on Tuesday. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

"I wish I could call him or text him and tell him 'I love you,'" Matawapit said of her grandson, who was a member of North Caribou Lake First Nation but grew up in Sachigo Lake. She added that she still has Levac's number stored in her cell phone.

"It's not nice when you lose somebody this way."

Matawapit said, while Levac's death has had a big impact on the family, she refuses to stay bitter or angry. She added that she just wants justice to be served. Speaking to Ashpanaquestcum in court from the witness stand, Matawapit said "I hope you learned something, I hope you learned that life is precious."

After court was adjourned, Matawapit told reporters "I did not wish to become bitter over this and I wanted [Ashpanaquestcum's] family to know that we will go on without Daniel and that we love him, we miss him everyday but I don't want the bitterness to be there for us."

Before he was sentenced, Ashpanaquestcum read a letter of apology to Levac's family. "I truly am sorry," he said. "I truly am sorry for the pain I caused ... and for what I have done." Ashpanaquestcum added that the apology doesn't mean he deserves sympathy but that he takes full responsibility for Levac's death.

Members of Ashpanaquestcum's family were in tears as he was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs by two police officers after the judge delivered his sentence. Joseph told reporters the next several years will be difficult for them, too.

"[He had] no criminal record, never been in trouble with the law before and now he's being separated from his family and his community," Joseph said, but added that the punishment is just as "he did admit to taking the life of Daniel Levac, there's got to be some consequences."

Stabbed 'directly in the heart'

Levac was stabbed on the night of Oct. 3, 2014 at the SilverCity movie theatre on May Street after a series of altercations between the two, court heard.

As part of the pre-sentence submissions, Crown Shari Frenette said that Ashpanaquestcum was the primary aggressor and that what happened was "the tragic circumstance of Mister Ashpanaquestcum bringing a knife to a fistfight."

Levac was stabbed "directly in the heart," she said, adding that, while arresting police officers detected the smell of alcohol on Ashpanaquestcum's breath, he still had the presence of mind to flee the scene and discard the sweater he was wearing, containing Levac's blood.

Levac was determined to graduate from high school the year he was killed, Matawapit said; he was also getting his passport in order to travel to Japan to visit a girl he met while they were both in Thunder Bay.

Daniel Levac, 20, was killed outside a Thunder Bay movie theatre in October, 2014. His killer was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday. (Dennis Franklin Cromarty First Nations High School)

Joseph told the court that Ashpanaquestcum had no previous criminal record and that he had a history with alcohol from when he was 12 years old, after a family member was killed in a plane crash. Joseph also cited the intergenerational effects of residential schools as being pertinent.

Since Levac's death, Joseph said Ashpanaquestcum stopped drinking, has participated in spiritual healing and, while out on bail, volunteered in his home community as a crisis counsellor and became "somewhat of a leader among his peer group."

"I know you're about to begin a very difficult period in your life," Justice Shaw told Ashpanaquestcum during the sentencing. "I wish you well."