Beware of service scams: OPP

OPP are reminding people to watch out for a type of fraud that saw nearly 1,000 people in Ontario defrauded of more than $1 million last year.

The OPP says service scams involve individuals who use technical-sounding jargon and offer support for telecommunications, finance, medical, energy-saving, or Internet services.

The scams also include offers of extended warranties, lower insurance rates, and door-to-door sales offering things like laneway paving or household repairs, the OPP said in a media release.

Two common scenarios

Two scenarios are commonly seen. In the first scenario, someone gets a phone call from an individual claiming to represent a well-known company like Microsoft. The individual says the victim's computer is sending out viruses, or has been "hacked" and must be cleaned.

The scammer then tells the victim they can do the work remotely for a fee, and requests a credit card number, and in the end, the victim pays for a service that was never needed, as the computer was never hacked or infected with viruses.

The second common scenario involves the scammer offering to reduce interest rates on the victim's credit cards or line of credit. They request personal information, including a credit card number.

OPP said more than 2,100 complaints about service scams in Ontario were reported in 2017.

Anyone who suspects they, or someone they know, may have been a victim of a service scam should contact their local police service.