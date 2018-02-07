Treaty Three police and Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man from Seine River First Nation.

According to a written release from the OPP on Tuesday, the Treaty Three Police Service requested provincial police's assistance on Feb. 3, regarding an aggravated assault investigation.

Police said the victim was transported to Thunder Bay, Ont., for medical assistance and on Monday, Feb. 5 he succumbed to his injuries.

An autopsy will take place at the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service in Toronto on Feb. 8, according to police.